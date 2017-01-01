Joseph Pickett
- March 20, 1896 - May 1973
- Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts
of Joseph's Passing
Share This Obituary
Make a Memorial Donation
Tributes.com partners with over 100 national charities. It's easy and secure.Donate
Joseph was born on March 20, 1896 and passed away in May 1973.
Joseph was a resident of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts.
Do you know something about Joseph's life? You can enhance Joseph Pickett's memory by upgrading Joseph's public record with words and pictures, signing Joseph's memory book, recording an audio memory or lighting a candle.
The information in this obituary is based on data from the US Government's Social Security Death Index. No further information is available. More details on this data source are provided in our Frequently Asked Questions section.