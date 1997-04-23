Stephen F. Mckay
- August 5, 1932 - April 23, 1997
- Dansville, New York
of Stephen's Passing
Stephen was born on August 5, 1932 and passed away on Wednesday, April 23, 1997.
Stephen was a resident of Dansville, New York.
The information in this obituary is based on data from the US Government's Social Security Death Index. No further information is available. More details on this data source are provided in our Frequently Asked Questions section.