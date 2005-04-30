Donald W. Smith
- July 3, 1932 - April 30, 2005
- Hollis, New Hampshire
of Donald's Passing
Share This Obituary
Make a Memorial Donation
Tributes.com partners with over 100 national charities. It's easy and secure.Donate
Donald was born on July 3, 1932 and passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2005.
Donald was a resident of Hollis, New Hampshire.
Do you know something about Donald's life? You can enhance Donald W. Smith's memory by upgrading Donald's public record with words and pictures, signing Donald's memory book, recording an audio memory or lighting a candle.
The information in this obituary is based on data from the US Government's Social Security Death Index. No further information is available. More details on this data source are provided in our Frequently Asked Questions section.